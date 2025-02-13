Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Feb 13, 2025

  • Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) gained 6.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 46 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) slid 3% on energy emerging as the biggest losing sector of the day.
  • Shares of CME Group Inc. (CME - Free Report) gained 3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44.
  • Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) lost 3.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $6.57 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.65 billion.

