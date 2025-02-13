Back to top

Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zoetis (ZTS - Free Report) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $1.40 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of +0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.26 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- International Revenue: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal: $562 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $552.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
  • Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock: $249 million versus $254.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
  • Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $21 million compared to the $20.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Companion Animal: $1.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Revenues- Livestock: $726 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $719.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Revenues- Livestock - Poultry: $117 million compared to the $133.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses: $93 million compared to the $75.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats: $1.48 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Livestock - Swine: $128 million versus $138.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.
  • Revenues- Livestock - Cattle: $399 million compared to the $376.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
Shares of Zoetis have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

