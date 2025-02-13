Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PBF Energy (PBF) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.35 billion, down 19.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.82, compared to -$0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.68, the EPS surprise was -5.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PBF Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Mid-Continent: $5.85 per barrel versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $6.09 per barrel.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - West Coast: $5.94 per barrel versus $6.43 per barrel estimated by 11 analysts on average.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Gulf Coast: $2.87 per barrel compared to the $4.39 per barrel average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - East Coast: $4.42 per barrel versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $4.85 per barrel.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items: $4.89 per barrel compared to the $5.58 per barrel average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Total Crude Oil and Feedstocks Throughput: 79.3 MBBL versus 79.32 MBBL estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Production - Gulf Coast: 146.8 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 154.08 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Production - Mid-Continent: 153.7 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 147.36 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Production - East Coast: 280.2 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 289.39 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Logistics: $97.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $96.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Revenues- Refining: $7.34 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.6%.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$88.40 million compared to the -$84.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
Shares of PBF Energy have returned -15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

