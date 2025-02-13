We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PBF Energy (PBF) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2024, PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.35 billion, down 19.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.82, compared to -$0.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.68, the EPS surprise was -5.22%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how PBF Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Mid-Continent: $5.85 per barrel versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $6.09 per barrel.
- Gross refining margin, excluding special items - West Coast: $5.94 per barrel versus $6.43 per barrel estimated by 11 analysts on average.
- Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Gulf Coast: $2.87 per barrel compared to the $4.39 per barrel average estimate based on 11 analysts.
- Gross refining margin, excluding special items - East Coast: $4.42 per barrel versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $4.85 per barrel.
- Gross refining margin, excluding special items: $4.89 per barrel compared to the $5.58 per barrel average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Total Crude Oil and Feedstocks Throughput: 79.3 MBBL versus 79.32 MBBL estimated by five analysts on average.
- Production - Gulf Coast: 146.8 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 154.08 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.
- Production - Mid-Continent: 153.7 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 147.36 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.
- Production - East Coast: 280.2 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 289.39 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Logistics: $97.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $96.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
- Revenues- Refining: $7.34 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.6%.
- Revenues- Eliminations: -$88.40 million compared to the -$84.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
Shares of PBF Energy have returned -15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.