Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) reported $3.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion, representing a surprise of -3.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dominion Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy Virginia: $2.45 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Total operating revenue - Contracted Energy: $257 million compared to the $300.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.2% year over year.
  • Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy South Carolina: $801 million versus $804.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
Shares of Dominion Energy have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

