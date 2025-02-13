Back to top

Iron Mountain (IRM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Iron Mountain (IRM - Free Report) reported $1.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 billion, representing a surprise of -1.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Iron Mountain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue: $941.97 million compared to the $954.72 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Service Revenue: $639.31 million versus $647 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change.
  • Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues: $170.18 million compared to the $173.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year.
  • Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental: $168.07 million compared to the $161.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.3% year over year.
  • Global Data Center Business- Service: $2.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -59.2%.
  • Corporate and Other- Total Revenues: $152.75 million compared to the $153.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +69.8% year over year.
  • Global RIM Business- Service: $502.37 million versus $503.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Global RIM Business- Total Revenue: $1.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Corporate and Other- Service: $134.83 million compared to the $134.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82.4% year over year.
  • Global RIM Business- Storage Rental: $755.97 million versus $771.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Corporate and Other- Storage Rental: $17.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Corporate and Other- Adjusted EBITDA: -$62.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$56.24 million.
Shares of Iron Mountain have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

