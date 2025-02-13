We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Moody's (MCO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, Moody's (MCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.62, compared to $2.19 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion, representing a surprise of -1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Moody's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics: $863 million compared to the $858.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services: $809 million versus $832.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions: $402 million versus $396.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information: $218 million compared to the $219.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights: $243 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $242.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services- Corporate finance: $381 million compared to the $422.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services (MIS) - Intersegment revenue: $49 million versus $50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue: $3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services- Structured finance: $138 million versus $127.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.3% change.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services: $858 million compared to the $879.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics: $866 million versus $861.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance: $115 million compared to the $129.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
Shares of Moody's have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.