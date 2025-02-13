Back to top

Moody's (MCO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Moody's (MCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.62, compared to $2.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion, representing a surprise of -1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Moody's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics: $863 million compared to the $858.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services: $809 million versus $832.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.
  • Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions: $402 million versus $396.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
  • Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information: $218 million compared to the $219.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights: $243 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $242.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Revenue- Moody's investor services- Corporate finance: $381 million compared to the $422.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Moody's investor services (MIS) - Intersegment revenue: $49 million versus $50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue: $3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Revenue- Moody's investor services- Structured finance: $138 million versus $127.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.3% change.
  • Revenue- Moody's investor services: $858 million compared to the $879.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Moody's Analytics: $866 million versus $861.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance: $115 million compared to the $129.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
Shares of Moody's have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

