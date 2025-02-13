Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Global Payments (GPN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) reported $2.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $2.95 for the same period compares to $2.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion, representing a surprise of -0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.96.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.76 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$16.10 million versus -$16.33 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $542.10 million versus $550.66 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
  • Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$16.82 million compared to the -$17.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $646.28 million compared to the $631.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.89 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions: $852.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $863.54 million.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Corporate: -$72.42 million versus -$72.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions: $254.44 million compared to the $262.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Merchant Solutions: $652.41 million versus $654.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Corporate: -$212.32 million compared to the -$200.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Issuer Solutions: $119.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.68 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Global Payments here>>>

Shares of Global Payments have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Global Payments Inc. (GPN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise