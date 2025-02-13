We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Global Payments (GPN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) reported $2.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $2.95 for the same period compares to $2.65 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion, representing a surprise of -0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.96.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.76 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
- Non-Gaap Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$16.10 million versus -$16.33 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
- Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $542.10 million versus $550.66 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
- Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$16.82 million compared to the -$17.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $646.28 million compared to the $631.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.89 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
- Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions: $852.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $863.54 million.
- Non-Gaap Operating Income- Corporate: -$72.42 million versus -$72.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions: $254.44 million compared to the $262.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating Income- Merchant Solutions: $652.41 million versus $654.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Income- Corporate: -$212.32 million compared to the -$200.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating Income- Issuer Solutions: $119.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.68 million.
Shares of Global Payments have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.