Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reported revenue of $314.38 million, up 40.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $301.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +12.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CyberArk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $1.17 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $192 million compared to the $182.59 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $977 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $978.51 million.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and professional services: $66.37 million compared to the $63.43 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $4.97 million compared to the $4.70 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $243.05 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $232.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for CyberArk here>>>

Shares of CyberArk have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

