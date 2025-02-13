Back to top

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY - Free Report) reported revenue of $279.39 million, up 28.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $264.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the EPS surprise was -46.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pagaya Technologies Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Network Volume: $2.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion.
  • Interest income: $7.62 million compared to the $8.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Revenue from fees: $275.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $257.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31%.
Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. have returned +33.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

