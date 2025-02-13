Back to top

Molson Coors (TAP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.74 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.30, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +15.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Molson Coors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Brand Volume - Consolidated: 18.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.65 million.
  • Brand Volumes - Americas: 14.22 million compared to the 13.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC: 4.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.94 million.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $2.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Net Sales- Unallocated & Eliminations: -$7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$5.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Net Sales- EMEA&APAC: $568.70 million versus $592.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Molson Coors here>>>

Shares of Molson Coors have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

