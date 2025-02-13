Back to top

Onity (ONIT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Onity Group (ONIT - Free Report) reported revenue of $224.8 million, down 18.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.39, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253.37 million, representing a surprise of -11.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -40.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Onity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Other revenues: $12.40 million versus $10.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gain on loans held for sale, net: $5.80 million compared to the $9.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gain on reverse loans held for investment and HMBS-related borrowings, net: $0.60 million versus $20.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Servicing and subservicing fees: $206 million compared to the $212.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Onity have returned +22% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

