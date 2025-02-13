Back to top

Yeti (YETI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Yeti (YETI - Free Report) reported revenue of $555.37 million, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $554.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +7.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yeti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- International: $108.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $106.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.5%.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $437.61 million compared to the $452.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment: $180.16 million compared to the $183.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales by Category- Drinkware: $358.08 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $362.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Net Sales by Category- Other: $8.30 million versus $9.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale: $177.95 million versus $187.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer: $368.59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $367.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
Shares of Yeti have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

