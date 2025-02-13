Back to top

Avient (AVNT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Avient (AVNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $746.5 million, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $751.23 million, representing a surprise of -0.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Specialty Engineered Materials: $279.70 million versus $277.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
  • Sales- Color, Additives and Inks: $467.70 million compared to the $478.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
  • Sales- Corporate: -$0.90 million versus -$0.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +350% change.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Color, Additives and Inks: $59.80 million compared to the $62.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Specialty Engineered Materials: $34.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.50 million.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate: -$8.80 million versus -$37.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Avient have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

