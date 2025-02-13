Back to top

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, up 29.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 billion, representing a surprise of +10.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SharkNinja, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- International: $600.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $499.50 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $1.19 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Cleaning Appliances: $648.03 million compared to the $629.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Food Preparation Appliances: $341.95 million versus $266.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Cooking and Beverage Appliances: $597.28 million versus $546.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for SharkNinja, Inc. here>>>

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

