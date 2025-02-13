Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TransUnion (TRU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.04 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TransUnion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Markets: $792 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $788.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.2%.
  • Revenue- U.S. Markets Gross Revenue- Consumer Interactive: $133.50 million compared to the $138.79 million average estimate based on 13 analysts.
  • Revenue- Total intersegment eliminations: -$0.30 million versus -$4.27 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -98.5% change.
  • Revenue- International: $245.10 million compared to the $243.39 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total gross revenue: $1.04 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
  • Revenue- U.S. Markets gross revenue- Financial Services: $356.10 million versus $347.96 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.
  • Revenue- U.S. Markets gross revenue- Emerging Verticals: $302.30 million compared to the $303.05 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada: $38.50 million versus $38.98 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America: $33.80 million compared to the $33.01 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK: $59.20 million versus $58.50 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
  • Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific: $28.60 million compared to the $26.22 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa: $18.40 million compared to the $17.94 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.
Shares of TransUnion have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

