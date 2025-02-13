Back to top

Alnylam (ALNY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY - Free Report) reported revenue of $593.17 million, up 34.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to -$1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $570.11 million, representing a surprise of +4.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +128.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alnylam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product revenues, net: $450.83 million versus $437.81 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.2% change.
  • Revenues- Net revenues from research collaborators: $106.95 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $106.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40%.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenue: $35.39 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $27.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +107.9%.
  • Net Product Revenues- Givlaari: $64.65 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $68.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
  • Net Product Revenues- Oxlumo: $43.57 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $44.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.
  • Net Product Revenues- Onpattro: $56.10 million compared to the $47.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29% year over year.
  • Net Product Revenues- Amvuttra: $286.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $280.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +63.5%.
Shares of Alnylam have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

