Lincoln Electric (LECO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of $2.57 for the same period compares to $2.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.94 million, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lincoln Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- The Harris Products Group: $124.27 million compared to the $113.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International Welding: $242.98 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $257.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.8%.
  • Net Sales- Americas Welding: $654.79 million versus $632.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Total Sales- The Harris Products Group: $127.07 million compared to the $114.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Total Sales- International Welding: $254.21 million compared to the $262.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year.
  • Total Sales- Americas Welding: $691.92 million versus $657.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Total Sales- Corporate and Elimination: -$51.17 million versus -$46.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
  • Inter-segment sales- Americas Welding: $37.13 million compared to the $33.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Inter-segment sales- International Welding: $11.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
  • Inter-segment sales- The Harris Products Group: $2.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding: $131.92 million versus $112.85 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Eliminations: $0.81 million versus -$1.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Lincoln Electric have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

