Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Altice USA (ATUS) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) reported $2.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to -$0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion, representing a surprise of -0.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -500.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Altice USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customer Relationships - Residential Unique Customer Relationships: 4.17 million versus 4.2 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Customer Relationships - SMB Unique Customer Relationships: 376.6 thousand versus 377.59 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Pay TV / Video Subscribers: 1.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.88 million.
  • Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Broadband Subscribers: 4 million versus 4.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Residential revenue- Video: $686.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $704.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
  • Revenue- Residential revenue- Broadband: $900.06 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $898.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
  • Revenue- Residential revenue- Telephony: $65.39 million compared to the $66.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Residential revenue: $1.69 billion versus $1.70 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Revenue- News and Advertising: $157.49 million versus $152.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $20.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.5%.
  • Revenue- Residential revenue- Mobile: $34.15 million versus $31.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.4% change.
  • Revenue- Business services and wholesale: $371.26 million compared to the $368.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Altice USA here>>>

Shares of Altice USA have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise