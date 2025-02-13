Back to top

Hyatt Hotels (H) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was -38.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels: 10,252 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,782.
  • Rooms/Units - Total System-wide: 347,301 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 344,061.
  • RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $140.87 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144.97.
  • ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $204.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $208.96.
  • Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels: $264 million compared to the $256.57 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $11 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -82.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Distribution: $205 million compared to the $206.24 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net fees: $281 million compared to the $268.94 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues- Contra: -$13 million compared to the -$18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenues- Management and franchise fees (Gross fees): $294 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $285.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
  • Revenues- Revenues for reimbursed costs: $841 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $886.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Revenues- Management and franchise fees (Gross fees)- Franchise and other fees: $118 million versus $116.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hyatt Hotels here>>>

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

