Bruker (BRKR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bruker (BRKR - Free Report) reported $979.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $970.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +1.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bruker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic revenue growth - Total: 3.9% versus 2.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic revenue growth - Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI): 4.5% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Organic revenue growth - Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST): -2.8% compared to the -6.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$3.80 million versus -$4.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.
  • Revenue- Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST): $72.10 million versus $70.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
Shares of Bruker have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

