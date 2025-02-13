Back to top

Waste Connections (WCN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) reported $2.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion, representing a surprise of +0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Waste Connections performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Western: $446.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $524.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Southern: $445.76 million compared to the $441.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Canada: $319.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $312.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Eastern: $410.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $386.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Central: $376.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $385.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal: $140.25 million versus $92.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +150% change.
  • Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other: $45.52 million compared to the $50.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- E&P: $146.33 million versus $116.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +144.8% change.
  • Revenues- Intermodal and other: $45.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.
  • Revenues- Intercompany: -$322.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$340.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Revenues- Total collection: $1.61 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Revenues- Recycling: $59.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.8%.
Shares of Waste Connections have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

