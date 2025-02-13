We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Avis Budget Stock Price Decreases 7% Since Reporting Loss in Q4
Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s (CAR - Free Report) stock has declined 6.8% since reporting fourth-quarter 2024 results. This fall can be attributed to dismal earnings and revenue performances.
CAR reported a loss of 23 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 96 cents. Notably, it had reported earnings per share (EPS) of $7.1 in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $2.7 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 2% year over year.
CAR shares have lost 21.6% in the past three months compared with a 5.9% decline in the industry and against 2.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Avis Budget’s Segmental Revenues
Revenues from the Americas amounted to $2.1 billion, marking a fall of 2% from the year-ago quarter. The metric met our estimate.
International revenues were $593 million, down 1% on a year-over-year basis. The figure missed our projection of $633 million.
CAR’s Profitability
Adjusted EBITDA was negative $101 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $311 million. The Americas segment reported adjusted EBITDA of negative $63 million against EBITDA of $309 million in the year-ago quarter. Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was negative $11 million against the year-ago quarter’s EBITDA of $28 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of CAR
Avis Budget exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $534 million compared with $602 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Corporate debt amounted to $5.4 billion compared with $6 billion in the preceding quarter.
CAR generated $772 million in net cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow amounted to $554 million. Capital expenditure was $71 million.
Avis Budget carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
