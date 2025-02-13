We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Royal Gold Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase 33% Y/Y
Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 in the fourth quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The bottom line increased 72% year over year.
Royal Gold’s Q4 Revenues Gain on Higher Prices & Sales Volume
RGLD generated revenues of $203 million, up 32.7% year over year. The upside was driven by higher average metal prices, increased gold sales from Rainy River and Wassa, and higher gold sales from the Peñasquito mine. However, the gains were partially offset by year-over-year lower gold production from Cortez.
Stream revenues were $125 million in the December-end quarter, up year over year from $98 million. The royalty revenues were $78 million, up 43.3% year over year.
RGLD Reports 84% EBITDA Margin in Q4
The company’s cost of sales was $24.3 million in the fourth quarter, up 17.4% year over year. General and administrative expenses amounted to $8.9 million, down 8.5% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA was $169.6 million in the reported quarter, up 39.1% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 83.8% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 79.9%.
Royal Gold’s Q4 Cash Position
Net cash from operating activities was $141 million in the fourth quarter, up from $101 million in the year-ago quarter. Royal Gold ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $195.5 million compared with $104.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
RGLD’s 2024 Performance
The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of $5.26 in 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16. The bottom line increased 49% from 2023.
RGLD generated record revenues of around $719 million, up 18.8% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $731.3 million.
Stream revenues were $483 million in 2024, up 15.5% from 2023. Royalty revenues were $719 million in 2023, up from $606 million in 2023.
Royal Gold Provides Q1 Outlook
The company projects stream segment sales of 40,000-45,000 GEOs for the March-end quarter of 2025.
RGLD Stock’s Price Performance
In the past year, shares of Royal Gold have gained 38.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 60.6%.
Royal Gold’s Zacks Rank
RGLD currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
