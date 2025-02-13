We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
T. Rowe Price's January AUM Balance Increases 2.7% Sequentially
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.65 trillion for January 2025. The figure reflected a sequential increase of 2.7%.
TROW experienced net outflows of $2.1 billion in January 2025.
Breakdown of TROW’s AUM Performance
At the end of January, T. Rowe Price’s equity products aggregated $854 billion, which rose 2.9% from the previous month. Fixed income (including money market) grew 1.1% to $190 billion. Further, multi-asset products were $553 billion, which increased 3.2% from the previous month.
Alternative products of $53 billion remained stable from the prior month.
T. Rowe Price registered $492 billion in target date retirement portfolios in January 2025, which rose 3.4% from the prior month.
Our Take on TROW
The company’s diversified business model and efforts to broaden its distribution reach through acquisitions will likely support its top-line growth in the future. Its rising AUM base looks encouraging. However, the company’s overdependence on investment advisory fees is concerning. Also, T. Rowe Price’s bottom-line growth has been under pressure due to high costs.
T. Rowe Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Over the past six months, TROW shares have gained 3.2% compared with the industry’s 21.8% growth.
Currently, T. Rowe Price carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $1.90 trillion as of Jan. 30, 2025. This reflected an increase of 3.1 % from the prior month. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $5.1 billion in the month.
The company’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $37 billion.
Lazard Inc. (LAZ - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $233 billion for January 2025, a 2.9% increase from Dec. 31, 2024.
The upside in AUM balance was favorably impacted by net inflows of $0.3 billion, a foreign-exchange depreciation of $0.4 billion and a market appreciation of $6.1 billion.