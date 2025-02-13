We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
PPL's Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 8.1%. In the year-ago quarter, earnings were 40 cents per share.
On a GAAP basis, PPL recorded EPS of 24 cents compared with 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.
PPL’s Revenues
Total revenues of $2.21 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion by 5.6%. The top line increased 8.9% from the year-ago figure of $2.03 billion.
Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $8.46 billion compared with $8.31 billion last year.
Highlights of PPL’s Q4 Release
In the fourth quarter, the company sold 15,859 gigawatt hours of electricity to its customers in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, reflecting 1% year-over-year growth.
Total operating expenses were $1.83 billion, up 11.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.64 billion. This was due to an increase in fuel, energy purchases and other operation and maintenance expenses.
Operating income totaled $377 million, down 3.3% from the year-ago figure of $390 million.
Interest expenses amounted to $189 million, up 9.9% from $172 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
PPL’s Segmental Updates
Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 20 cents, flat year over year.
Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 17 cents, flat year over year.
Rhode Island Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 2 cents, down 60% from the year-ago figure of 5 cents. Lower distribution and transmission revenues and other factors affected earnings.
Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of 5 cents per share compared with a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.
PPL’s Financial Position
As of Dec. 31, 2024, PPL had cash and cash equivalents of $306 million compared with $331 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The long-term debt was $15.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $14.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities in 2024 was $2.34 billion compared with $1.76 billion last year.
PPL’s Guidance
PPL expects 2025 earnings to be in the range of $1.75-$1.87 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.83 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range. The company reaffirmed its long-term annual earnings growth rate in the range of 6-8% through 2028.
It raised its guidance for planned infrastructure investments to $20 billion for 2025-2028 compared to the prior plan of $14.3 billion for 2024-2027.
Management continues to expects O&M savings to be at least $150 million by 2025.
PPL’s Zacks Rank
PPL currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
