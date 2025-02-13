We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
American Electric's Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Increase Y/Y
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line inched up 0.8% from $1.23 recorded in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.25 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s 64 cents.
For 2024, the company reported adjusted EPS of $5.62, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.58. The full-year bottom line improved from $5.25 in 2023.
Total Revenues
AEP’s revenues of $4.70 billion rose 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.58 billion. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.08 billion by 7.5%.
For 2024, the company recorded revenues of $19.72 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.02 billion. The full-year bottom line, however, improved from $18.98 billion generated last year.
AEP’s Segmental Performance
Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Adjusted earnings increased to $275.5 million from $237.8 million in the year-ago period.
Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Adjusted earnings totaled $191.3 million, up from $188.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated adjusted earnings of $166.3 million, up from $159.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
Generation and Marketing: Adjusted earnings amounted to $30.2 million, down from $103.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
All Other: The segment reported a loss of $3.2 million, narrower than the year-ago reported loss of $42.3 million.
Highlights of AEP’s Results
Electricity sales volume from Vertically Integrated Utilities increased 4% year over year. Transmission & Distribution Utilities’ electricity sales volume improved 20%.
AEP’s 2025 Guidance
American Electric has reaffirmed its 2025 operating earnings guidance. It still expects to generate earnings in the band of $5.75-$5.95 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.87 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s projected range.
AEP’s Zacks Rank
American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Recent Utility Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%.
NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.8%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.5% in the trailing four quarters.
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 1.2%.
CMS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 7.7%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.76% in the trailing four quarters.
Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.
Exelon reported revenues of $5.47 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.45 billion by 0.3%. The top line was 1.9% higher than the year-ago figure of $5.36 billion.