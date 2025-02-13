Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PPL (PPL) Q4 Earnings

PPL (PPL - Free Report) reported $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was -8.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PPL performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Pennsylvania Regulated: $717 million compared to the $742.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rhode Island Regulated: $631 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $509.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.
  • Revenues- Kentucky Regulated: $864 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $850.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
Shares of PPL have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

