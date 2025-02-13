Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Phinia (PHIN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Phinia (PHIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $833 million, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $811.94 million, representing a surprise of +2.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Phinia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic revenues- Americas: $343 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $351.98 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $152 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124.71 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $338 million versus $334.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Phinia have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

