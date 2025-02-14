Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About DexCom (DXCM) Q4 Earnings

DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of +0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DexCom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International: $310.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $307.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.
  • Revenue- United States: $802.80 million compared to the $798.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.6%.
  • Revenue- Sensor and other: $1.07 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.
Shares of DexCom have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

