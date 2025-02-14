Back to top

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion, representing a surprise of -1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Digital Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.51 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.22.
  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $958.89 million compared to the $972.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities: $302.66 million versus $304.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other: $38.59 million compared to the $43.45 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements (Utilities + Other): $341.26 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $347.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
  • Revenues- Fee Income: $23.32 million versus $15.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.7% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.04 million compared to the $1.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interconnection and other: $112.36 million versus $114.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
Shares of Digital Realty Trust have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

