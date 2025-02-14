Back to top

Ultragenyx (RARE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Ultragenyx (RARE - Free Report) reported revenue of $164.88 million, up 29.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.39, compared to -$1.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.23 million, representing a surprise of +1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ultragenyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales- Dojolvi: $31.10 million versus $27.23 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.6% change.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Evkeeza: $10.37 million compared to the $10.65 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +393.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Mepsevii: $7.98 million compared to the $8.91 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Revenues- Product sales: $71.87 million compared to the $83 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Crysvita: $22.42 million versus $35.76 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Non-cash collaboration royalty revenue: $93.01 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $71.60 million.
Shares of Ultragenyx have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

