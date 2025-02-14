We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX - Free Report) standing at $8.50, reflecting a +1.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
The the stock of biotechnology company has risen by 29.91% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.36, showcasing a 10% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $28.73 million, indicating a 163.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.07% downward. Currently, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
