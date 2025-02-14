We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) reached $3.48, with a -0.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
The movie theater operator's stock has dropped by 0.28% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.16, signifying a 70.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating a 16.5% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.73% lower. Right now, AMC Entertainment possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.