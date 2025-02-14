We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) reached $395.05, with a -0.82% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's stock has dropped by 19.35% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.43, signifying a 34.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.75 billion, indicating a 29.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Comfort Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.49, so one might conclude that Comfort Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, placing it within the top 9% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.