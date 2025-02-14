We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
First Solar (FSLR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $160.34, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 15.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.92%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of First Solar in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 25, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.69, reflecting a 44.31% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.47 billion, indicating a 26.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. First Solar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, First Solar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.79. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.97.
We can also see that FSLR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.52.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.