Here's Why Oracle (ORCL) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) standing at $173.86, reflecting a +0.95% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 8.79% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oracle in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.48, marking a 4.96% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.36 billion, showing an 8.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.22 per share and revenue of $57.65 billion, which would represent changes of +11.87% and +8.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Currently, Oracle is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Oracle is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.78.
It's also important to note that ORCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, placing it within the bottom 48% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
