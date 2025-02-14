We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why SM Energy (SM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
SM Energy (SM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $38.97, demonstrating a +0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
Shares of the independent oil and gas company witnessed a loss of 12.93% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SM Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.93, reflecting a 23.72% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $868.32 million, reflecting a 42.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SM Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.28% increase. SM Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, SM Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.81. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.77 for its industry.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 42, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
