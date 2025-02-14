We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $22.62, demonstrating a +0.49% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 8.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.21, so one might conclude that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
We can additionally observe that MNSO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.15 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
