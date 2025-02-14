Back to top

Ingersoll (IR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.9 billion, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ingersoll performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies: $387.60 million compared to the $391.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services: $1.51 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies: $106.80 million compared to the $119.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services: $457.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $461.32 million.
Shares of Ingersoll have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

