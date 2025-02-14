Back to top

Airbnb (ABNB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.48 billion, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +25.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Airbnb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Booking Value: $17.60 billion versus $17.18 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Nights and Experiences Booked: 111 million compared to the 108.49 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR): $158.13 versus $158.50 estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Airbnb have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

