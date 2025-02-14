Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About JFrog (FROG) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

JFrog Ltd. (FROG - Free Report) reported $116.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114.16 million, representing a surprise of +1.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JFrog performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers >$100k in ARR: 1,018 compared to the 999 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- License- self-managed: $6.47 million versus $5.09 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS: $109.61 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $109.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for JFrog here>>>

Shares of JFrog have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JFrog Ltd. (FROG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise