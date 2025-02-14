Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Motorola (MSI) Q4 Earnings

Motorola (MSI - Free Report) reported $3.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $4.04 for the same period compares to $3.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion, representing a surprise of +0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Motorola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Products and Systems Integration: $1.95 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Software and Services: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
  • Net sales from products: $1.82 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Net sales from services: $1.20 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Software and Services Segment: $322 million compared to the $306.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Products and Systems Integration Segment: $594 million versus $590.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Motorola have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

