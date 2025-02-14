Back to top

GoDaddy (GDDY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the EPS surprise was -2.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GoDaddy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings: $1.22 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Total customers at period end: 20.51 million compared to the 20.87 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average revenue per user: $220 versus $218.59 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Applications & commerce: $441.20 million versus $435.26 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.
  • Revenue- Core platform: $751.40 million versus $741.05 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Segment EBITDA- Core Platform: $256.50 million compared to the $232.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment EBITDA- Applications & Commerce: $206.20 million compared to the $189.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of GoDaddy have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

