CAE (CAE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, CAE (CAE - Free Report) reported revenue of $874.42 million, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $818.69 million, representing a surprise of +6.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CAE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Simulator equivalent unit (SEU): 292 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 291.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries: 20 versus 12 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate: 76% compared to the 76.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network: 362 versus 362 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of CAE have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

