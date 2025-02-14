Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB - Free Report) reported revenue of $39.22 million, down 32.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.20, compared to -$0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pacific Biosciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product- Instrument: $15.30 million versus $16.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -56.4% change.
  • Revenue- Product: $34.10 million versus $36.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Service and other: $5.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.
  • Revenue- Product- Consumable: $18.80 million compared to the $19.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pacific Biosciences here>>>

Shares of Pacific Biosciences have returned -22.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise