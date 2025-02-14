We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
MongoDB (MDB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) standing at $292.97, reflecting a +0.17% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had gained 20.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MongoDB in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.58%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $517.57 million, indicating a 13.01% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower within the past month. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, MongoDB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 87.74. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.09.
We can additionally observe that MDB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.