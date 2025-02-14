We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fortuna Mining (FSM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Fortuna Mining (FSM - Free Report) closed at $5.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
The silver and gold miner's stock has climbed by 19.91% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fortuna Mining in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying a 128.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortuna Mining. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.59% upward. Fortuna Mining is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fortuna Mining has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.72 for its industry.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 172, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.