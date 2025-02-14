We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Iamgold (IAG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Iamgold (IAG - Free Report) reached $6.54, with a -1.06% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
The gold and niobium mining company's stock has climbed by 23.78% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Iamgold in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 20, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.14, indicating a 133.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Iamgold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.11% lower. At present, Iamgold boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Iamgold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.92.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.