Image: Bigstock

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $412.12 million, up 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.62, compared to $3.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $418.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.34, the EPS surprise was +6.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kinsale Capital Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Expense Ratio: 21.1% versus 20.4% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Combined Ratio: 73.4% versus 76.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Loss Ratio: 52.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 55.9%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $41.86 million compared to the $42.79 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Earned Premiums: $359.74 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $362.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.
  • Revenues- Fee Income: $8.55 million versus $8.33 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $0.35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

