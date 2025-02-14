Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Twilio (TWLO) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was -1.96%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Twilio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of Active Customer: 325,000 versus 324,550 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate: 106% compared to the 103.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Segment: $74.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.47 million.
  • Revenue- Communications: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Twilio here>>>

Shares of Twilio have returned +28.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Twilio Inc. (TWLO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise